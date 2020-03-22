Ruthie Ann Miles expecting a child again after tragedy

Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles has announced that she and her husband are again expecting a child. The couple lost their young daughter and an unborn baby with whom Miles was pregnant in 2018 when a driver ran a red light on a Brooklyn Street.

"We are expecting another child this spring!" wrote Miles, 36, Saturday on Twitter and Instagram. "Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years….and now rejoice with us in this new life."

Miles, who is married to Jonathan Blumenstein, went on to say, "We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are loving watching their family grow,” referring, respectively, to the couple's late 5-year-old daughter and to the unborn daughter they had planned to name Sophia Rosemary. "Love, Jonathan and RuthieAnn," the post concluded.

Among the many stage and screen professionals commenting their congratulations were "Hamilton" creator-star Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Frozen" co-composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez, "Gypsy" Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Miles’ "The King and I" castmate Ashley Park, and TV's Maddie Corman, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Simone Messick, Miles' co-star on the CBS legal drama "All Rise."

Around 1 p.m. on March 5, 2018, the pregnant Miles and Abigail; Miles' friend Lauren Lew, pushing a stroller; and a 46-year-old man were crossing Ninth Street near Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn. A white Volvo driven by Staten Island resident Dorothy Bruns, 44, was stopped at the red light. There, Bruns suffered the latest in a history of seizures and her car entered the crosswalk, striking the three adults and killing Miles' daughter and Lew's 1-year-old son, Joshua.

First responders told CBS News that a confused and unsteady Bruns was foaming at the mouth and then suffered additional seizures both en route to and at a hospital. On May 3, 2018, she was charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and third-degree assault.

Eight days later, Sophia died due to what Miles' attorney, citing doctors' opinions, said was related to the crash. Miles was 39 weeks pregnant. Bruns, released on bail, died at home that Nov. 6 of an apparent suicide. Police at the scene found evidence that she had ingested prescription pills.

Miles won the Tony for Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for the revival of "The King and I," which ran nearly 500 performances from 2015 to '16.