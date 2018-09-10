Following a courthouse wedding in January, Olympics swimming champion Ryan Lochte and former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid held a wedding ceremony in California on Sunday.

"What a day. Surrounded with love. The Lochtes!!!" Reid, 27, Playboy's July 2015 centerfold, wrote on Instagram Monday morning after People magazine broke the news. "Thank you so much to every single one of you who made this day magical. Above and beyond! Extremely thankful and blessed to have the best team ever!" She gave the venue as the Morrow Ranch in La Quinta, California, though People had given it as the Monroe Estate in Palm Springs.

"The wedding is more for everyone else to have a celebration with us," Reid added in a video on the magazine's website. "It's not really for us to be married … because we're already married."

People reported that the couple, who were formerly wed in a courthouse ceremony in Gainesville, Florida, on Jan. 9, said that as the roughly 100 guests entered they were given custom shot glasses of tequila that doubled as place cards.

Lochte and Reid's 15-month-old son, Caiden, served as ring bearer. "Since we had Caiden I think we've both wanted him to be a part of" a wedding, Lochte, 34, said in the video. Added Reid, "That was one of our visions, was to have him be the ring bearer and walk down the aisle, so it's, like, perfect timing."

Reid in her Instagram post — which showed a People-branded photo of her in a wedding gown and Lochte in a tan open-necked suit posing outdoors surrounded by white-blossoming trees — said her bridal dress was by Galia Lahav, the jewelry by Tacori and the catering by Grand Food & Beverage through wedding planner Pure Lavish Events. The men's attire was by Giorgio Verdi.

In September 2016, the U.S. Olympic Committee suspended Lochte for 10 months for having falsely told police in Rio de Janeiro, site of that summer's Games, that he and two teammates had been robbed at a gas station. Lochte announced the following month that he had proposed to Reid.