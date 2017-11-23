Ryan Phillippe countersues ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Actor Ryan Phillippe, who has been sued by June 2017 Playboy Playmate Elsie Hewitt for allegedly assaulting her when they were dating in July, has filed a countersuit against her.

Phillippe, 43, star of the USA Network series “Shooter,” filed his civil suit on Nov. 17, according to court documents obtained by People magazine. In them, Phillippe denies her claims and says she “broke into Phillippe’s home in the middle of the night without permission” and “fabricated a story in an unjustified attempt to extort money” from him.

Hewitt, 21, alleged in a lawsuit on Sept. 18 that in the early morning hours of July 4, Phillippe attacked her and twice threw her down a set of stairs. Hewitt then checked in to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center emergency room in Los Angeles, where police took a report.

Phillippe’s suit says Hewitt filed a false report and that she had been “extremely intoxicated.”

On Wednesday, Phillippe tweeted, “To be clear: I have not had a ‘girlfriend’ for over a year now & have barely dated anyone since. Any other labels or mis-characterizations, from media or gossips, related to anyone, briefly, connected to my personal life, are false. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Los Angeles City Attorney spokesman Frank Mateljan said in a statement in September that no charges were being contemplated against Phillippe. “After a thorough review, the matter was set for a City Attorney office hearing, during which both parties were present, detailed the incident, were advised on the law and given guidance as to how to avoid similar incidents in the future,” he said, adding, “Separate hearings were held in August and September. No further action has been scheduled following our office hearing, though we do reserve the right to file charges up to one year after the incident.”