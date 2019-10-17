Ryan Reynolds confirms arrival of third child with Blake Lively

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds Wednesday appeared not only to confirm reports he and wife Blake Lively had their third child but that the infant is a girl.

In a tweet referencing his native province of British Columbia, Canada, Reynolds, who turns 43 next week, posted an image of himself and "A Simple Favor" star Lively, 32, smiling at each other in a forest, holding a baby between them — its face pixilated out and a smiley-face image over that.

"I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in," he said, urging fellow Canadians to consider climate-change policies among candidates in Canada's Oct. 21 federal elections.

Reynolds, who already has two young daughters with Lively, did not say "son" or "children" in his post, leading many to deduce the newborn's gender as female.