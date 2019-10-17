TODAY'S PAPER
Ryan Reynolds confirms arrival of third child with Blake Lively

 Blake Lively (left) and Ryan Reynolds attend the "Deadpool 2" screening on May 14, 2018 in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds Wednesday appeared not only to confirm reports he and wife Blake Lively had their third child but that the infant is a girl.

In a tweet referencing his native province of British Columbia, Canada, Reynolds, who turns 43 next week,  posted an image of himself and "A Simple Favor" star Lively, 32, smiling at each other in a forest, holding a baby between them — its face pixilated out and a smiley-face image over that.

"I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in," he said, urging fellow Canadians to consider  climate-change policies among candidates in Canada's Oct. 21 federal elections.

Reynolds, who already has two young daughters with Lively, did not say "son" or "children" in his post, leading many to deduce the newborn's gender as female.

