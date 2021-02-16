Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $1 million to food banks for a second time to help out during the pandemic, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Feeding America and Food Banks Canada announced the generous contributions Monday on their social media pages.

When the coronavirus crisis began unfolding in early 2020, "@VanCityReynolds and @BlakeLively generously donated $500K (USD) to US sister organization @FeedingAmerica and to Food Banks Canada helping kick-start our COVID-19 Response Funds," Food Banks Canada explained in a statement. "It was an act that inspired so many Canadians to donate to their local food banks and show their support to their neighbours during these critical times."

"Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude ONCE AGAIN to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging another $500K in support of our COVID-19 Response Funds!" the statement continued. "You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero (sorry, Hugh Jackman)." The latter was a reference to "Deadpool" star Reynolds' fake feud with the "Wolverine" actor.

In a statement posted to Feeding America's Instagram Stories, Lively and Reynolds said, "Many of our neighbors faced hunger last year for the first time and the struggle is still not over. We're honored to continue supporting Feeding America and Food Banks Canada in their mission to keep food on the table for families in need."