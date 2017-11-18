TODAY'S PAPER
Ryan Seacrest being investigated by E! for alleged inappropriate behavior

TV personality Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 89th

TV personality Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By The Associated Press
Ryan Seacrest is disputing an allegation that he engaged in inappropriate behavior with an employee at E! News nearly a decade ago.

In a statement Friday, Seacrest says his former wardrobe stylist made the complaint. Seacrest isn't releasing details of the allegation but says he's "truly sorry" if he made her feel "anything but respected."

Still, Seacrest disputes the allegation, which he calls reckless, and describes himself as "an advocate for women."

E! spokeswoman Joanne Park says the network is investigating.

