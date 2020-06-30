Ryan Seacrest, Shayna Taylor break up for third time

Radio and TV personality Ryan Seacrest and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Shayna Taylor have broken up for a third time.

"Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," Seacrest's representative said Monday in a statement to press. "They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

"American Idol" host Seacrest, 45, and wellness-product entrepreneur Taylor, who is in her late 20s, had first begun dating around 2012, according to Taylor in an Instagram post on Seacrest's birthday Dec. 24, writing, "I can't believe we are going on 7 years of history together. Thank you for going on this crazy journey with me."

Seacrest said on his and Kelly Ripa's daytime talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on May 1 that he and Taylor that day were celebrating the anniversary of "our third time together. So we've gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. … It's an eight-year run."

The tabloid website DailyMail.com of a man it identified as Seacrest vacationing in Mexico with an unnamed woman who was not Taylor.