TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
SEARCH
75° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Ryan Seacrest, Shayna Taylor break up for third time

Ryan Seacrest (L) and model Shayna Taylor

 Ryan Seacrest (L) and model Shayna Taylor pose backstage for Naeem Khan during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 11, 2018 in New York City.  Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Jamie McCarthy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Radio and TV personality Ryan Seacrest and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Shayna Taylor have broken up for a third time.

"Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," Seacrest's representative said Monday in a statement to press.  "They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

"American Idol" host Seacrest, 45, and wellness-product entrepreneur Taylor, who is in her late 20s, had first begun dating around 2012, according to Taylor in an Instagram post on Seacrest's birthday Dec. 24,  writing, "I can't believe we are going on 7 years of history together. Thank you for going on this crazy journey with me."

Seacrest said on his and Kelly Ripa's daytime talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on May 1 that he and Taylor that day were celebrating the anniversary of "our third time together. So we've gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. … It's an eight-year run."

The tabloid website DailyMail.com of a man it identified as Seacrest vacationing in Mexico with an unnamed woman who was not Taylor.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Writer-comedian Carl Reiner poses in his new hairpiece Beloved 'Dick Van Dyke' creator Carl Reiner dies, assistant says
Kim Kardashian West has sold a 20% stake Kim Kardashian West sells stake in beauty brand for $200M
A 1988 episode of "The Golden Girls" has Hulu removes 'Golden Girls' episode with blackface gag
John Legend will be one of the performers Macy's July 4 fireworks show to have different look this year
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday during a Despite pandemic, MTV VMAs to take place Aug. 30 in Brooklyn
Beyoncé wrote and directed "Black Is King," a Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' coming to Disney Plus
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search