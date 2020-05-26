Sailor Brinkley-Cook, daughter of Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley, says that despite being a model, she suffers from a psychological condition causing poor body image.

"I've been so down on myself recently. Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that i'm not as skinny as i once was," Brinkley-Cook, 21 — listed at the website of major agency IMG as 5-feet, 9 and 1/2 inches tall and measuring 32-26 1/2-36 — wrote on Instagram. "The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong," she continued, referring to the condition in which obsession over minor or undetectable flaws disrupts normal life.

"As i come into myself as a young woman my body shifts and changes by the month, the 'control' i felt i once had over it has been completely stripped away from me. Hormones, emotions, growing pains," wrote Brinkley-Cook, whose father is Brinkley's fourth ex-husband, architect Peter Cook. "I go on instagram and scroll through photos of girls that look 'perfect'.. shiny skin with not a bump to be seen, tiny little waist and thighs that look like chopsticks. And i compare myself, as if how someone on an app on my phone looks should directly correlate to how I feel about my body?"

Turning more positive, the Parsons School of Design student, who has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, said, "What I've learned is that I run every day. I go to the gym 6 times a week. I fuel my body with beautiful food. I am so [expletive] LUCKY to have two legs and a healthy body that takes me through life. I'm so tired of thinking anything that makes up ME is something to be ashamed of."

Saying that airing one's feelings on Instagram is what "most 21st century girls would do," Brinkley-Cook declared, "I have cellulite, and a stomach that doesn't always look 'pleasant' … and I am 100% imperfect human. And I'm proud as hell of my body! If you're out there hating on yourself, stop!! Appreciate yourself. You're [sic] body is so magical."

Body dysmorphia, commonly considered to be an obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorder, is associated with "markedly poor functioning and quality of life" and high rates of suicide, according to a study cited by the federal National Center for Biotechnology Information, which notes treatment generally involves cognitive-behavioral therapy and medication.

In 2016, Brinkley-Cook had posted examples of Internet trolls attempting to body-shame her. She responded in part, "I just will never understand these people who WANT to make me feel badly, who WANT to tell an 18 year old girl she cant follow her dreams because if she does she WONT BE AS GOOD AS HER MOM WAS."