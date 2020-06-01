Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook has taken to Twitter to complain about Friday's "Good Morning America" profile that she says did not reflect her expectations of what the segment would be.

"When I agreed to do this interview I was under the impression that it would be in a positive light and would be inspirational," tweeted the 21-year-old daughter of Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley and her mother's since-divorced fourth husband, architect Peter Cook. "I ONLY agreed to do it during this awful time in America because I thought it would be a small beacon of positivity for people who have dealt with the same things as me. … I did NOT want the interview to be highlighting the dark times" of her battles with body dysmorphic disorder, a psychological condition causing poor body image that she had written about at length on Instagram earlier that day.

"I want to sincerely apologize for the tone deafness of this interview," Brinkley-Cook continued. "If I were control of the editing it would've been shown in a very different light and would've highlighted the inspirational things…. I did not NOT want this interview to become me whining about what I've been through."

Acknowledging the segment aired amid both a pandemic and nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, Brinkley-Cook said she had "wanted to be a voice for people who are facing their mental illnesses and body image issues head-on right now in isolation, and tell those people how strong each and every one of them are."

While she lamented that the three-minute segment left out her saying that "life passes by so quickly and it's a shame to spend so much of it worrying that you aren't good enough," the "GMA" interview ends with her stating, "Life is too short to not celebrate your body."

ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, who conducted the interview, has not responded publicly to Brinkley-Cook's tweet.