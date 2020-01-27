Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook has a new gig far removed from the runway. The daughter of Bridgehampton's Christie Brinkley will join "Inside Edition" on Sunday as a special correspondent at Super Bowl LIV.

Brinkley-Cook, 21, who replaced her mom on "Dancing with the Stars" in the fall after Brinkley broke her arm during rehearsal, will begin reporting at Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night. She will cover additional news throughout the week from Miami, where Sunday's big game will take place.

“I’m looking forward to covering Super Bowl LIV for 'Inside Edition' as their special correspondent,” Brinkley-Cook said in a statement. “It’s going to be a great matchup between the [San Francisco] 49ers and the [Kansas City] Chiefs, and I can’t wait to take viewers behind-the-scenes as we approach the big game.”