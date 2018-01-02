Saint West, the 2-year-old son of reality-TV star Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband, Kanye West, is recovering from pneumonia.

“My precious baby boy is so strong!” Kardashian, 37, wrote on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday, posting a black-and-white photo of herself holding the toddler. “After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple [IVs] and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint.”

West, 40, who has previously taken down his social-media accounts, has not commented publicly.

The couple also are parents to 4 1⁄2 -year-old daughter North West, and are expecting their third child via surrogacy, following medical advice after Kardashian’s two difficult pregnancies. “Knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me,” Kardashian, of E’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashian,” told “Entertainment Tonight” in November. “So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

She added to the entertainment-news program that Saint and North were excited anticipating their new sibling. “I mean, I don’t know if they don’t feel it as much because they don’t see my big belly and probably hear me complaining every two seconds,” Kardashian said. “But, we do talk about it a lot, so I think they are really excited. I think my son, I don’t know how he is going to react because he doesn’t get it yet, but my daughter is really excited.”

