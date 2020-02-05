TODAY'S PAPER
Country star Sam Hunt brings his 'Southside Summer' tour to Jones Beach

Sam Hunt performs during "Dick Clark's New Year's

Sam Hunt performs during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020" on Dec. 31, 2019 in New York City.  Credit: Getty Images for Dick Clark Prod/Eugene Gologursky

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
 Country star Sam Hunt is set to play the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 24 as part of his "Southside Summer" tour, supporting his upcoming second album. General-public tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14, at 9 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Opening will be Kip Moore, Travis Denning and country rapper Ernest, plus a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus, half-sister of Miley and, with mom Trish, co-star of Bravo's "Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer."

Four-time Grammy Award nominee Hunt hit No. 3 on the mainstream Billboard 200 album chart with his 2015 debut, "Montevallo," which spawned the Top 40 singles "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time," "Break Up in a Small Town" and "House Party."

