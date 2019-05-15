TODAY'S PAPER
TV's Sandra Lee selling home she shares with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Sandra

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Sandra Lee attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th annual benefit in Manhattan in 2014. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
Food Network star Sandra Lee says she is selling the home in the New York City suburbs that she shares with her longtime partner, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. 

Lee tells The New York Times that the 1950s Colonial in the northern Westchester County enclave of New Castle will be listed for $2.3 million.

Lee says she and Cuomo are empty nesters now that his three daughters are adults.

Lee owns the house; Cuomo says he shares living and tax expenses.

After the Page Six column reported breakup rumors on Tuesday, Lee told the New York Post via Facebook to "knock it off" and said they're "very much together."

She tells the Times they'll divide their time among her New York City apartment, the governor's mansion and the Hamptons.

