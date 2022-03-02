Sandra Lee has hysterectomy seven years after surviving breast cancer

TV chef and author Sandra Lee, who underwent a double mastectomy in 2015 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, has now had a hysterectomy for related reasons.

"Several years ago I was supposed to have quite an intense surgery" as a follow-up to the mastectomy, wrote Lee, 55, the former longtime partner of ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on Instagram and Facebook Tuesday. "I had repeatedly put it off and then Covid hit," she wrote of the COVID-19 pandemic that became widespread in early 2020. "Fast forward to now, during a routine appointment with my gynecologist[;] she noticed a change in some of my cells. I went for a second and third opinion and they all confirmed the same."

Lee, a 2012 Daytime Emmy Award winner for her 2003-11 Food Network series "Semi-Homemade with Sandra Lee," went on to say, "My mind immediately thought of a conversation I had years ago with a friend who sat me down for a much needed talk about considering a complete hysterectomy. But after all of the issues I had experienced with my breast cancer surgery, the last thing I wanted to do was have another major operation — so I didn't!"

A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure to treat gynecologic cancer and other conditions, according to the Mayo Clinic. A partial hysterectomy removes the uterus while a total hysterectomy additionally removes the cervix. Among the many high-profile women who have gone public with their hysterectomy are entertainers Roseanne Barr, Fran Drescher, Lena Dunham, Suzanne Somers and Sinead O'Connor and author Judy Blume.

"Over the last few years," Lee continued, "I have watched and admired the grace of other women who went public with their own health decision while I sat on the sidelines in awe and with a bit of fear. Brave women, like my friend's mother who sadly had lost her battle with breast cancer after it had spread to her ovaries."

Lee, who jointly announced with Cuomo in September 2019 that they were breaking up after 14 years, went to say that "while you're reading this post I am undergoing hysterectomy surgery. … It'll be an everything out procedure and after that, there won't be any more halo of worry hanging over my head. I am filled with all sorts of emotions. I am scared but also happy to be getting this done …. Hopefully this will encourage anyone who needs to get a concerning procedure done to take the opportunity now so you can live as happy and healthy as possible."

Lee's representative told People magazine Tuesday that Lee's "surgery was a success and she's resting comfortably."