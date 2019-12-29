Actress-producer and former "The Talk" co-host Sara Gilbert has filed for legal separation from her wife of five years, singer-songwriter Linda Perry.

TMZ.com on Friday, citing court documents filed in Los Angeles that day, said Gilbert, 44, listed the date of separation as Aug. 13. She asked that neither she nor Perry, 54, receive spousal support. According to reports, Gilbert cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Neither has commented publicly, though four-time Grammy Award nominee Perry on Saturday posted on Instagram about an upcoming benefit concert with which she is involved, saying obliquely, "All I can focus on right now is this amazing and beautiful event."

That same day, Gilbert was photographed in Los Angeles without her wedding ring, People magazine reported.

When announcing on "The Talk" in April that she was leaving the daytime panel-discussion show she had developed in 2010, Gilbert noted that in addition to being a producer and co-host there she was simultaneously a star and a producer of "The Conners," ABC's successor to the sitcom "Roseanne."

"I loved it and felt totally empowered," the two-time "Roseanne" Emmy Award nominee told her co-hosts, "but also, If I'm being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance and I wasn't able to spend as much time with my three kids as I'd like, or time for myself."

Gilbert and Perry, have a son, Rhodes, who will be 5 in late February. Additionally, Gilbert has a 15-year-old son, Levi, and a 12-year-old daughter, Sawyer, with Allison Adler, her former partner, with whom she broke up in 2011 after 10 years together.

That year she began dating Perry, former frontwoman for the band 4 Non Blondes and a prominent producer for artists including Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Pink, earning a 2018 Grammy nomination for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. Gilbert in April 2013 announced on "The Talk" that she and Perry recently had become engaged, and the two married in March 2014.