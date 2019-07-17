TODAY'S PAPER
TV heaven: 'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland engaged to 'Bachelorette' star

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the "Harry

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway opening on April 22, 2018, in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
"Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland and "Bachelorette" alum Wells Adams are engaged.

Hyland, 28, and Adams, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news.

Hyland posted a series of images on Instagram of the couple's special moment on a beach, including a picture of Adams down on one knee holding a small box.

Adams shared a video of the precious moment and a photo of them toasting to their new chapter. Hyland's representative confirmed the news.

Hyland and Adams met on social media in 2016 and began dating in 2017.

Wells competed on season 12 of ABC's "The Bachelorette."

