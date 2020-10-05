TODAY'S PAPER
Broderick, Parker to be honored in Actors Fund virtual gala

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will be

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will be honored by The Actors Fund on Nov. 2. Credit: Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival / Mike Coppola

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Theater Hall of Famer Matthew Broderick, his Emmy Award-winning wife Sarah Jessica Parker and others, including producer and New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, are among those being honored at The Actors Fund's first Virtual Gala on Nov. 2.

Other honorees include the founding member and artistic director of Dance Theatre of Harlem Virginia Johnson; Tony Award-winning actor and chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell; and AFL-CIO union President Richard L. Trumka.

Tickets to the benefit begin at $1,500. For more information, go to actorsfund.org/Gala2020. The organization says that since March it has distributed more than $16 million in emergency financial assistance to more than 13,500 people in the arts and entertainment industries.

