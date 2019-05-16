Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is denouncing the National Enquirer, saying the tabloid is planning to run a false story about herself and her actor husband, Matthew Broderick.

Parker posted an Instagram image of text from an Enquirer email, which sought comment for a story about the couple being "caught on camera in a public screaming match" that "spilled out into the street where Sarah confronted Matthew over how much time he is spending in London." The actress accompanied the image with the caption: "Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense."

The 54-year-old "Sex and the City" Emmy Award winner went on to say that ahead of the couple's 22nd wedding anniversary on May 19, the tabloid "is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful 4 days with my husband in London. There was no 'screaming match' as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing."

Tony Award winner and Theater Hall of Fame inductee Broderick, 57, has been in London rehearsing for his West End debut, in a production of Kenneth Lonergan's play "The Starry Messenger." The couple has three children, son James, 16, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, who turn 10 next month.

"After much thought I have decided to share a typical letter of 'inquiry' from these people," Parker continued. "As if the truth, a response or any comments from me or my publicist had any bearing on what they threaten to 'report.' "

The actress, who had said earlier in her post that her relationship with Broderick has lasted 27 years, concluded by saying: "Despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home. There's your 'scoop' From a 'reliable source.' "

A National Enquirer representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment. Broderick has no social media and has not commented publicly.

Parker's post garnered supportive comments from colleagues including Jessica Alba, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Megan Mullally, who wrote: "brilliant, sarah! those who work in the tabloid industry have chosen a job that demeans, degrades, and dehumanizes other human beings. pure negativity. they're all disgraceful. great job of laying it out. and happy anniversary!"