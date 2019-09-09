TODAY'S PAPER
Documents appear to show Sarah Palin's husband wants divorce

Ex-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and husband Todd Palin

Ex-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and husband Todd Palin listen to newly sworn in Gov. Sean Parnell's acceptance speech during a ceremony in Fairbanks, Alaska, on July 26, 2009. Photo Credit: AP / Al Grillo

By The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Court documents appear to show that the husband of former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin is seeking a divorce.

The papers, which provide only initials, were filed Friday by T.M.P. against S.L.P. Todd Palin's middle name is Mitchell and Sarah Palin's middle name is Louise.

The documents say the couple married Aug. 29, 1988 — the same as the Palins. Birthdates for the two also correspond.

The documents say the couple has a minor child identified as T.P.V.P. who was born April 18, 2008. The Palins' youngest child, Trig Paxson Van Palin, was born that day.

Anchorage attorney Kimberlee Colbo is representing T.M.P. and also has represented Dakota Meyer in his divorce from the Palins' eldest daughter, Bristol.

Colbo didn't immediately respond with comment.

