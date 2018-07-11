TODAY'S PAPER
Sarah Palin says Sacha Baron Cohen duped her for interview 

The former Republican vice presidential candidate says she fell victim to British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen during an interview for his upcoming Showtime series, "Who Is America?"

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks at

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks at a rally in Montgomery, Ala., on Sept. 21, 2017.  Photo Credit: AP / Brynn Anderson

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Sarah Palin says she was "duped."

The former Republican vice presidential candidate says she fell victim to British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen during an interview for his upcoming Showtime series, "Who Is America?"

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the former Alaska governor wrote she and a daughter traveled across the country for what she thought was a legitimate interview. But she says Cohen had "heavily disguised himself" as a disabled U.S. veteran in a wheelchair.

Palin says she sat through what she called a long interview full of "Hollywoodism's disrespect and sarcasm" before she walked out.

She is challenging Cohen and Showtime to donate proceeds from the show to a veterans' charity.

Emails seeking comments from Cohen and Showtime have not been returned.

The show premieres on Sunday.

