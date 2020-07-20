TODAY'S PAPER
Savannah Guthrie undergoes eye surgery

Savannah Guthrie hopes to return to "Today" sometime

Savannah Guthrie hopes to return to "Today" sometime later this week.  Credit: Getty Images / Amy Sussman

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Savannah Guthrie left the "Today" show early on Monday because she was set to have cataract surgery on her right eye.

The anchor said her vision was impaired by a blurry spot following retinal detachment surgery in December after her son Charley, now 3, accidentally jabbed her with a toy train.

Guthrie had to postpone her surgery when the coronavirus pandemic hit. "It's been a long time, I'm super excited," she said on Monday's "Today" show. "I feel like it's Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract I'll really be able to see, and I've had a hard time seeing."

Guthrie, 48, hopes to return to the show sometime later in the week.

"Hopefully next time I see you I'll really see you!" she said.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

