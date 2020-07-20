Savannah Guthrie undergoes eye surgery

Savannah Guthrie left the "Today" show early on Monday because she was set to have cataract surgery on her right eye.

The anchor said her vision was impaired by a blurry spot following retinal detachment surgery in December after her son Charley, now 3, accidentally jabbed her with a toy train.

Guthrie had to postpone her surgery when the coronavirus pandemic hit. "It's been a long time, I'm super excited," she said on Monday's "Today" show. "I feel like it's Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract I'll really be able to see, and I've had a hard time seeing."

Guthrie, 48, hopes to return to the show sometime later in the week.

"Hopefully next time I see you I'll really see you!" she said.