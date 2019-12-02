Savannah Guthrie says the torn retina she recently suffered is slowly healing through a series of laser treatments. "

"The vision is getting better every day, but I'm still blurry,'' Guthrie, 47, told her fellow "Today" co-anchors on air Monday. "Right now it's like having one contact [lens] in and [one] out. When it first started, though, it was like a complete blur. I couldn't have seen anything." She has had five treatments so far, she estimated, saying, "I've been basically going every day for more laser," which is a first step before contemplating potentially risky retinal surgery. "They were actually not sure it had worked at all [at first] and thought I was going to have to have this surgery."

On Wednesday, Guthrie explained on Instagram that the injury had come from the sharp end of a toy train thrown by her husband Michael Feldman's 2-year-old son, Charley. "It was a little bit touch and go over the last few days but it looks like the retina will hold and not detach and I won't need full eye surgery," she wrote.