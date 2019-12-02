TODAY'S PAPER
Savannah Guthrie's eye injury healing thanks to laser treatments

Savannah Guthrie at the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving

 Savannah Guthrie at the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov.28, 2019. Credit: NBC/Peter Kramer

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Savannah Guthrie says the torn retina she recently suffered is slowly healing through a series of laser treatments. "

"The vision is getting better every day, but I'm still blurry,'' Guthrie, 47, told her fellow "Today" co-anchors on air Monday.  "Right now it's like having one contact [lens] in and [one] out.  When it first started, though, it was like a complete blur. I couldn't have seen anything." She has had five treatments so far, she estimated, saying, "I've been basically going every day for more laser," which is a first step before contemplating potentially risky retinal surgery. "They were actually not sure it had worked at all [at first] and thought I was going to have to have this surgery."

 On Wednesday,  Guthrie explained on Instagram that the injury had come from the sharp end of a toy train thrown by her husband Michael Feldman's 2-year-old son, Charley. "It was a little bit touch and go over the last few days but it looks like the retina will hold and not detach and I won't need full eye surgery," she wrote.

