Though the carpet was actually purple, in honor of antagonist Thanos, actress Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost nonetheless made their red-carpet debut as a couple Monday night at the Los Angeles premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War."

"Um … it was alright," a smiling Johansson, 33, told "Entertainment Tonight" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. "Not bad," she continued, mock-casually. "Y'know, get some laughs in and enjoy it. I'm just excited to share this experience with him because I'm so excited to see the film. I haven't seen it before!” The star reprises her Marvel Cinematic Universe role as superspy Natasha Romanoff / the Black Widow in the superhero extravaganza, opening Friday.

After months of being seen together in public without acknowledging a romance, Johansson additionally confirmed her relationship with "Saturday Night Live" Weekend Update co-anchor Jost, 35, Monday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." When host DeGeneres jokingly asked who is Johansson's favorite co-anchor, Jost or Michael Che, the actress responded, "It's hard to pick" before amending, "No, it's not that hard to pick. I guess I'm a Colin fan, I'd have to say.… He's not bad."

Johansson, who filed for divorce from second husband Romain Dauriac in March 2017 after separating the previous summer, was seen dining with Jost in June at the Manhattan restaurant The East Pole. On June 29, Jost's 35th birthday, they were photographed having dinner at the Palm Restaurant in East Hampton's Huntting Inn. During the subsequent holiday weekend, they were spotted on Ditch Plains Beach in Montauk, appearing to be a romantic couple.

Johansson was married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and to Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She and French national Dauriac have a daughter Rose, whose birth they announced on Sept. 4, 2014.

The actress has no social-media accounts, and Jost has not commented publicly.