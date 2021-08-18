TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome first baby together

Hamponites Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have a

By The Associated Press
Scarlett Johansson is a mom to two now. The "Black Widow" star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the "Saturday Night Live" star wrote on Instagram Wednesday. This is the first child for the couple, who have a home in the Hampton Bays area and were married in October.

"Ok, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," was Jost's brief note.

People magazine first reported the birth of the baby, which came as a shock to many since news of the pregnancy came out only days earlier when Jost reportedly mentioned it in a stand-up set in Connecticut. No other details were provided.

It’s the first child for Jost, 39, who is known for hosting "Weekend Update" on "Saturday Night Live." Johansson, 36, also has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Jost wrote on his Instagram page that privacy would be greatly appreciated and directed "all inquires" to "our publicist @chethinks," tagging his "Weekend Update" co-host, Michael Che.

Johannson and Jost met on the set of "Saturday Night Live" in 2006 when she was a guest host and he was a writer for the show. She returned to the show in 2010, but they didn't begin dating until after she appeared on the "SNL" season 42 finale in 2017.

