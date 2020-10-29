Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tie the knot

After becoming engaged in May 2019, two-time Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson and "Saturday Night Live" star and co-head writer Colin Jost were wed over the weekend.

Johansson's representative, Marcel Pariseau, confirmed an Instagram announcement Thursday by the anti-hunger charitable organization Meals on Wheels America, reading, "We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love[d] ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC."

Captioning a postcard-like image headlined "Jost Married," showing a photo of the Staten Island ferry with the comedic wedding trope of oversized tin cans attached, the post went on to say, "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple" at the organization's website.

No details of a specific date or place for the nuptials were given. Jost, 38, was born and raised on Staten Island. He and Marvel Cinematic Universe star Johansson, 35, who stars in the upcoming "Black Widow," have spent time during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantining in the Hamptons, where they were photographed in March strolling with takeout bags from Hampton Chutney Co. in Amagansett. Johansson had bought a four-bedroom house in that East Hampton hamlet in 2014.

This is a first marriage for Jost. Johansson, a Manhattan native, was married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and to French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 until separating in 2016 and finalizing their divorce the following year. They have a daughter, Rose, whose birth they announced on Sept. 4, 2014.

Jost and Johansson have been a couple since 2017, following one of Johansson's "SNL" hosting stints. In June of that year, on Jost's 35th birthday, they were photographed having dinner at the Palm Restaurant in East Hampton's Huntting Inn. During the subsequent holiday weekend, they were spotted at Ditch Plains Beach in Montauk, behaving affectionately.

They made their relationship formally public in April 2018 on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of her movie "Avengers: Infinity War." Johansson additionally confirmed the relationship the following day on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show.

Jost has not commented publicly. Johansson maintains no social-media accounts.