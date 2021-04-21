"Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson says being wed amid a pandemic prompted her to find a new perspective on the limitations that imposed.

Telling People magazine in its new issue that "there was a lot to take into consideration because of all of the CDC guidelines and making sure everybody was comfortable and safe, following all the COVID protocol," Johansson, 36, said her October wedding to "Saturday Night Live" star and co-head writer Colin Jost tried to make a virtue of self-containment.

"I think just keeping it intimate and small made it feel intentional," the two-time Academy Award nominee said. "We wanted it to feel like it had an intentional intimacy as opposed to being something that felt like we were restricted by all these things."

The couple were married the weekend of Oct. 24-25, per an Instagram announcement by the charitable organization Meals on Wheels America, with which they had partnered.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love[d] ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the anti-hunger group wrote on Oct. 29. "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time …. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple."

"We were just so happy to be able to celebrate with our family," Johansson told People. "Some people we hadn't been able to really see so much over this past year," she added. "So that was really special … We felt really fortunate that we were able to do it."

The couple, who became engaged in May 2019 after dating for two years, had quarantined in The Hamptons at the height of the pandemic. They were photographed in March 2020 strolling with takeout bags from Hampton Chutney Co. in Amagansett. Johansson had bought a four-bedroom house in that East Hampton hamlet in 2014.

This is a first marriage for Jost. Johansson, a Manhattan native, was married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and to French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 until separating in 2016 and finalizing their divorce the following year. They have a daughter, Rose, whose birth they announced on Sept. 4, 2014.

Johansson's interview came as part of her promotion for the company HumanCo, which on April 14 announced she had become an investor and had been named creative director of its Snow Days brand of health-conscious frozen food, including no-grain, organic, vegetarian, nonpreservative and non-GMO pizza bites.