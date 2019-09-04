TODAY'S PAPER
Scarlett Johansson stands by Woody Allen: 'I believe him'

Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of "Marriage

 Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of "Marriage Story" at the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 29.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Arthur Mola

By The Associated Press
Scarlett Johansson says that she's standing by Woody Allen because, "I believe him."

Much of Hollywood has distanced itself from the filmmaker since the #MeToo movement prompted a re-examination of child sexual abuse allegations from his now-grown daughter, Dylan. Michael Caine, Timothée Chalamet and Greta Gerwig are among the actors who have publicly expressed regret over working with him.

"I love Woody," Johansson, 34, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I believe him, and I would work with him anytime."

Allen, 83, helped boost Johansson to the A-list. He directed her in "Match Point," ''Scoop" and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona." She said she has spoken to Allen about the accusations and he maintains his innocence. He has never been criminally charged.

Johansson is active in women's issues and was among early supporters of Time's Up.

