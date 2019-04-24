TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
SEARCH
65° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

LI's Scott Disick of 'Kardashians' fame gets his own E! show

Disick who is a property developer has been greenlighted to star in "Flip It like Disick."

Scott Disick at the "Party Under The Stars"

Scott Disick at the "Party Under The Stars" benefit in Manhattan on Aug. 9, 2014. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Scott Roth

By The Associated Press
Print

The "lord," as in Scott Disick, is spinning off and flipping out of the Kardashian family bubble with his own E! show.

The father of Kourtney Kardashian's three children and a frequent face on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" has been greenlighted to star in "Flip It like Disick," which will follow him on his adventures remodeling and selling real estate.

Disick who is originally from Eastport, began development property nearly five years ago. On the show, viewers will learn more about his eye for design and his team, including Willa Ford, the former pop singer turned interior designer; Disick's best friend and business partner, Benny Luciano; and their contractor, Miki Moor.

The eight-episode, one-hour series will air this summer.

Disick jokingly bought his lordship online several years ago, complete with a knighting ceremony.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer on an episode that Man or cyborg? 'Jeopardy!' champ passes $1 million mark
Emayatzy Corinealdi as Tia Young and Howard 'The Red Line': Heartfelt, but not always real
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez prepares to speak at the Netflix doc details AOC's stunning election upset
Georgia Engel, who played the charmingly innocent, small-voiced Recent notable deaths
Actors Maisie Williams and Kit Harington in a 'Game of Thrones' recap: The biggest battle is ahead
Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. near the flag '1969' review: Shining a light on the moon