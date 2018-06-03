Have reality-TV star Scott Disick and model Sofia Richie broken up?

Us Weekly, citing an anonymous source, said Saturday that the 19-year-old Richie, the youngest of singer Lionel Richie’s three children, had ended her relationship with Disick, 35, originally of Eastport. Earlier reports claimed he had cheated on her with women in Miami and Wyoming following their recent island getaway to St. Barts in the Caribbean.

As recently as May 26, Richie posted a photo of herself and Disick relaxing in the sea, her arms around him, captioned, “Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you.”

The couple was first seen together aboard a yacht in the south of France in May 2017. That September, Disick posted a romantic Instagram photo of himself and Richie, confirming the relationship.

Disick, who has been linked to model Lina Sandberg and celebrity stylist Chloé Bartoli, previously was in a long relationship with Kourtney Kardashian of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality-show clan. The two, who never married, have sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, who turns 6 next month.

Neither Disick nor Richie, whose sister is actress and TV personality Nicole Richie (“Great News”), has commented on social media.