Report: LIer Scott Disick, Sofia Richie break up

Neither Scott Disick and Sofia Richie has commented

Neither Scott Disick and Sofia Richie has commented publicly. Credit: Getty Images for Rolla's / Rachel Murray

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Have reality-TV star Scott Disick, originally of Eastport, and model Sofia Richie broken up? For real this time?

Us Weekly, citing an anonymous source, says the on-and-off couple took some time apart earlier this month and now have ended their nearly three-year relationship.

Disick, who turned 37 on Tuesday, and Richie, 21, daughter of singer Lionel Richie, began dating around September 2017. The couple have not commented on social media, although shortly after the story was posted, Disick uploaded an Instagram photo of himself alone poolside at the Amangiri wilderness resort in Canyon Point, Utah. Richie's representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

Disick previously was in a long relationship with Kourtney Kardashian of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality-show clan, with whom he has sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7.

