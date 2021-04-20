Scott Rudin says he's "stepping back" from film and streaming projects, along with his Broadway productions, as the fallout continued for one of the entertainment industry's most powerful and prolific producers following renewed accusations of bullying.

In a statement Tuesday, Rudin, who grew up in Baldwin, said he would use the time to "work on personal issues I should have long ago." He has many projects in various stages of development and didn't otherwise specify what "stepping back" entailed.

"When I commented over the weekend, I was focused on Broadway reopening successfully and not wanting my previous behavior to detract from everyone’s efforts to return," said Rudin. "It’s clear to me I should take the same path in film and streaming. I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior has caused and I take this step with a commitment to grow and change."

On Saturday, Rudin said his work on Broadway would for now be filled by others, including those already at work on those productions. His responses follow a story by The Hollywood Reporter on April 7 that detailed numerous instances of alleged harsh treatment of employees of his production company, including smashing a laptop screen on an assistant's hand and throwing objects including glass bowls, staplers and baked potatoes.

While well known for his allegedly verbally abusive treatment of a revolving door of assistants, the 62-year-old Rudin has long shepherded some of the most acclaimed films and Broadway shows to fruition. His productions have accumulated more than 150 Oscar nominations and some 17 Tonys.

That includes such films as "No Country for Old Men," "The Social Network," "The Truman Show," "Fences" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel." His Broadway hits include "The Book of Mormon" and "To Kill a Mockingbird." In the past, he’s defended his workplace environment as part of a tough business.

While most of Rudin's collaborators have been quiet following the article, several prominent labor unions have responded. The Actors’ Equity Association, which represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theater, called on Rudin to release former employees from nondisclosure agreements signed during employment with him.