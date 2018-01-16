The singer Seal is denying allegations by actress-producer Tracey Birdsall that he attempted to sexually molest her in his home in 2016.

“Seal vehemently denies the recent allegations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct more than a year ago,” a representative for the Grammy Award-winning English soul singer said in a statement. “He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations.”

Seal, 54, has not commented on social media.

TMZ.com said Tuesday that Birdsall, also 54, a Los Angeles neighbor of Seal’s, had filed a sexual battery report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which confirmed an investigation has been opened.

Birdsall, who most recently produced and starred in the independent science-fiction feature “Rogue Warrior: Robot Fighter” told police she was at Seal’s home to retrieve a salad spinner she had loaned him when he suddenly began groping her and forcibly attempting to kiss her. She said she accompanied him to his couch at his request and that he repeated his actions. She left and has had no further contact with him, she said.

Seal, who released the jazz/pop album “Standards” last year, is divorced from model Heidi Klum, which whom he has three biological children as well as an adoptive daughter from a previous relationship of Klum’s.