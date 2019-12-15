Music royalty was out in force over the weekend to help celebrate rapper and businessman Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th birthday.

"About last night," rap legend Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram Sunday, posting a black-and-white video clip of himself with his wife, Shante Broadus, singer-actor Usher, music producers Jermaine Dupri and Swizz Beatz, and others at a music-filled fancy-dress ball, while singer Kelly Rowland posted a photo of herself in an evening gown, writing simply, "#diddy50."

Reports in multiple outlets said guests at the music star's mansion in Los Angeles' Holmby Hills neighborhood included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Cardi B and Offset, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, French Montana, Lil' Kim, Machine Gun Kelly, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams and Wiz Kalifa, plus actors Chadwick Boseman, Leonardo DiCaprio and Regina King, former NBA star Kobe Bryant, TV and film producer Tyler Perry, model Naomi Campbell, and reality-TV stars Kim and Khloé Kardashian and their half sister Kylie Jenner. Their mom and manager, Kris Jenner, also attended.

Three-time Grammy Award winner Combs, who turned 50 on Nov. 4, appeared to have put off a large-scale party in order to also celebrate what would have been the 49th birthday Sunday of his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, the mother of three of his children. She died unexpectedly of pneumonia on Nov. 15, 2018.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp," Combs wrote on Instagram Sunday, posting a minute-and-a-half, black-and-white, birthday-themed video montage of himself, Porter, family and friends, set to Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday." "Words can't explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We're celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!" he wrote.

The video ends the with on-screen graphic "Happy Birthday Kim! we will always love you …"