TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Sean Connery's widow says his ashes will be scattered in Bahamas, Scotland

Movie star Sean Connery died last month at

Movie star Sean Connery died last month at age 90. He is seen in 1992. Credit: AP / Christian Eggers

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The widow of iconic actor Sean Connery says the movie star's wish was to have his ashes scattered near his home in the Bahamas and in his native Scotland.

In comments that U.K. media attributed to the Scottish edition of the tabloid Mail on Sunday, but which do not appear on the paper's website, Micheline Roquebrune said, "We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland — that was his final wish. He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland. Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family's intention to return to Scotland with him. We would like to organize a memorial service for him in Scotland — that is our hope. But we cannot say when this will happen exactly."

She added that Connery, who died late last month at age 90, "will be cremated at a private service in the Bahamas and his ashes will be kept until we can travel."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Susan Kelechi Watson, who had announced her engagement 'This Is Us' star Watson ends her engagement
Lee Brice will skip Wednesday's Country Music Awards Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMAs due to COVID-19
"Today" co-anchor Al Roker has posted social-media videos Al Roker thanks well-wishers after his cancer diagnosis
Patrick Dillon, a teacher at Munsey Park Elementary 'Epitome of professionalism': LI 'Jeopardy!' contestants remember Trebek
Long Island acting family Billy, left, Stephen, Alec New film features all 4 Baldwin brothers
Actors Jim Carrey, left, Alec Baldwin and Maya Jim Carrey, as Joe Biden, mocks Trump loss on 'SNL'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search