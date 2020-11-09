The widow of iconic actor Sean Connery says the movie star's wish was to have his ashes scattered near his home in the Bahamas and in his native Scotland.

In comments that U.K. media attributed to the Scottish edition of the tabloid Mail on Sunday, but which do not appear on the paper's website, Micheline Roquebrune said, "We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland — that was his final wish. He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland. Whenever it is possible and safe to travel again, then it is the family's intention to return to Scotland with him. We would like to organize a memorial service for him in Scotland — that is our hope. But we cannot say when this will happen exactly."

She added that Connery, who died late last month at age 90, "will be cremated at a private service in the Bahamas and his ashes will be kept until we can travel."