Sean Connery's cause of death revealed

Sean Connery accepts his award onstage during the 34th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Sir Sean Connery held at the Kodak Theatre on June 8, 2006 in Hollywood, California.  Credit: Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Iconic actor Sean Connery died of pneumonia-related respiratory failure and atrial fibrillation — an irregular, often rapid heartbeat — in addition to old age, according to his death certificate.

TMZ.com on Sunday posted a copy of the public document, which notes that Connery's Oct. 31 death at age 90, at his home in The Bahamas, occurred at 1:30 a.m. Initial news accounts had not confirmed whether he had died late Friday, Oct. 30, or early Saturday, Oct. 31. Connery's widow, Micheline Roquebrune, 91, whom the certificate lists under her original surname of Boglio, previously said the James Bond star had died in his sleep.

Dr. Dean Tseretopoulos of Lyford Cay Hospital in Nassau, The Bahamas, was the certifying physician, and Kemp's Funeral Home Limited handled the arrangements. In addition to the Bond movies, Connery headlined films including "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" (1959), "Outland" (1981), "The Untouchables" (1987), for which he earned an Academy Award nomination, and "The Hunt for Red October" (1990).

