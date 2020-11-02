Sean Connery had dementia, wife reveals

Legendary actor Sean Connery, who died over the weekend at age 90, was suffering from dementia at the end.

The star's wife, French-Moroccan artist Micheline Roquebrune, whom Connery married in 1975, told the Sunday edition of the U.K.'s Daily Mail, "He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss."

Roquebrune added that Connery, who embodied author Ian Fleming's superspy James Bond and excelled in other roles, winning an Oscar for "The Untouchables" (1987), "was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted."