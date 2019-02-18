TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Vandal topples wax statue of Sean 'Diddy' Combs at Manhattan's Madame Tussauds

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the unveiling of his

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the unveiling of his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Times Square in 2009. Photo Credit: AP / Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
Print

Police say someone attacked a statue of Sean "Diddy" Combs at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, shoving the rap impresario's likeness so forcefully it lost its head.

Investigators were continuing Monday to look for a suspect in the strange episode Saturday night.

Police say a man entered the museum near Times Square around 8:45 p.m., went to the statue and knocked it to the ground. The head fell off as the figure toppled.

Madame Tussauds New York says artists will fix the damage as quickly as possible to get the figure back to the museum's A-List Party Room.

General Manager Tom Middleton notes that Madame Tussauds doesn't rope off its statues so "guests can interact respectfully" with them.

Combs attended his statue's unveiling in 2009.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Alec Baldwin, left, host Don Cheadle and musical Trump criticizes 'SNL' after it spoofs him again
Alec Baldwin portraying Donald Trump during the cold Baldwin grows tiring as Trump on 'SNL'
Sammy Davis, Jr. kicks it up in a PBS' Sammy Davis Jr. doc: Entertaining  tribute
The documentary "United Skates" airs on HBO.   'United Skates': Roller-skating doc is compelling  
Aidan Gallagher, left, Ellen Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert 'The Umbrella Academy': Super superheroes
Nickelodeon will mark the 20th anniversary of "SpongeBob 'SpongeBob' spinoffs in the works at Nickelodeon