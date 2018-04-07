TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
44° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Hannity vows to attack Kimmel until ABC comic apologizes

The dispute between the television personalities is unusually vitriolic, with Sean Hannity calling Jimmy Kimmel a "sick, twisted, creepy, perverted weirdo" on his Fox show on Friday.

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity, above, wants

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity, above, wants Jimmy Kimmel to apologize for joking about first lady Melania Trump's accent. Hannity is shown stumping for GOP presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz in 2016. Photo Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By The Associated Press
Print

NEW YORK — Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity is vowing to continue his attacks on ABC late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel until Kimmel apologizes for a segment in which he joked about the accent of first lady Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia.

The dispute between the television personalities is unusually vitriolic, with Hannity calling Kimmel a "sick, twisted, creepy, perverted weirdo" during his Fox show on Friday.

Kimmel returned fire on Twitter, often in off-color fashion. He says it's sad that anyone who is "slobbering over" President Donald Trump would call him a pervert. When Trump was the Republican presidential nominee he was heard on tape bragging about fame enabling him to grope women, and he later apologized.

Hannity ran several clips of Kimmel routines he said exposed the comic's "creepy" past.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Best TV shows now on Netflix, Amazon and more
Hayley Atwell stars as Margaret Schlegel in Starz's ‘Howards End’ on Starz is beautiful, but bloodless
Norah Petrozak (far right), a 12-year-old from Merrick, Long Island girl to appear on 'Genius Junior'
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a former wife of Nelson Mandela, Recent notable deaths
Vinny Guadagnino visits ‘Jersey Shore's’ Vinny hosting party on LI
Kevin James, right, with Brian Kiley, the owner LI’s Kevin James dines at Holbrook eatery