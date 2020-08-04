TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Sean Penn confirms that he and Leila George are married

Sean Penn publicly revealed that he and Leila

Sean Penn publicly revealed that he and Leila George, seen in Los Angeles in March, wed on July 30. Credit: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn has confirmed weekend reports that he and actress Leila George had wed.

In response to an inquiry from NBC's "Late Night" host Seth Meyers early Tuesday, Penn, who turns 60 on Aug. 17, simply held up his left hand, bearing a wedding ring.

The actor added that the wedding had taken place Thursday.

"Yeah, we did a COVID wedding," he said. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

This is Penn's third marriage, following one to pop star Madonna from 1985 to 1989, and to actress Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. He and Wright share daughter Dylan, 29, and son Hopper, who turns 27 on Thursday.

George, who is in her late 20s and the daughter of screen stars Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, has two half brothers, Elias, 20, and Luca, 12, from her father's marriage to Carin van der Donk.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

First Black "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay, pictured left in Lindsay hails Adams as next 'Bachelorette'
Husband-and-wife duo Joanna and Chip Gaines will shoot Chip, Joanna Gaines return to 'Fixer Upper' for new network
Ali Stroker, seen performing a song from the Lifetime sets inclusive holiday movie lineup
Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray have murder on TCM shines again with Summer Under the Stars
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has responded to DeGeneres addresses workplace reports: 'I am sorry'
Jimmy Kimmel will host of the virtual Emmy Kimmel, producers: 2020 Emmy Awards will be virtual
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search