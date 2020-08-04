Two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn has confirmed weekend reports that he and actress Leila George had wed.

In response to an inquiry from NBC's "Late Night" host Seth Meyers early Tuesday, Penn, who turns 60 on Aug. 17, simply held up his left hand, bearing a wedding ring.

The actor added that the wedding had taken place Thursday.

"Yeah, we did a COVID wedding," he said. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

This is Penn's third marriage, following one to pop star Madonna from 1985 to 1989, and to actress Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. He and Wright share daughter Dylan, 29, and son Hopper, who turns 27 on Thursday.

George, who is in her late 20s and the daughter of screen stars Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, has two half brothers, Elias, 20, and Luca, 12, from her father's marriage to Carin van der Donk.