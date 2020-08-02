Have two-time Academy Award winner Sean Penn and actress Leila George quietly married?

Media outlets including People magazine and E! News said Sunday that the two appeared to have tied the knot, based on a since-deleted Instagram post from their friend, philanthropist Irena Medavoy. "We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married," Medavoy reportedly posted on Friday. "We love you. Thank you for being like family... we are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner."

According to the outlets, Medavoy added, "You are meant to be together... God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn's. [sic]" The post included multiple photos, including a close-up shot of George's engagement ring and a pair of matching gold rings, the reports said.

Penn's representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment, and neither Penn nor George, the daughter of stars Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, has commented publicly. The couple had made their red-carpet debut at a Los Angeles County Museum of Art event in October 2016.

Penn, who has earned five Oscar nominations, winning for his lead roles in "Mystic River" (2003) and "Milk" (2008), turns 60 on Aug. 17. The Australia-born and U.K.-raised George, whose credits include a starring role in the 2016 TV-movie "Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?" and a recurring role on the TNT crime drama "Animal Kingdom," is in her late 20s.

This would be Penn's third marriage. He was wed to pop star Madonna from August 1985 until their 1989 divorce. Penn and "The Princess Bride" and "House of Cards" star Robin Wright married in April 1996, and their divorce was finalized in July 2010. Penn also had a long-term relationship with fellow Oscar winner Charlize Theron, which ended in 2015.