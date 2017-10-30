Singer-actress Selena Gomez reportedly has broken up with her boyfriend of 10 months, African-Canadian singer The Weeknd.

People magazine, citing anonymous sources, said Monday it had confirmed the split, attributing it to The Weeknd’s touring schedule and Gomez “shooting in New York,” evidently referring to her role in Woody Allen’s upcoming film, “A Rainy Day in New York.”

Gomez, 25, had tried to attend concerts by The Weeknd, 27, born Abel Tesfaye, who is No. 6 on Forbes magazine’s 2017 list of highest-paid celebrities, with an estimated $92 million earned in the year beginning June 2016. But their schedules made proximity difficult, the magazine said, adding that Gomez has not reconciled with her former boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber. TMZ had reported that the two were spotted having breakfast on Sunday morning in Los Angeles and then attending a church service together afterward.

Meanwhile, Gomez, has also been focusing on recovering from her recent kidney transplant, for which her roommate and longtime friend, actress Francia Raísa, donated an organ. On Monday’s “Today” show, Gomez and Raísa, 29, described for the first time the background on Raísa’s decision.

“One day she came home, and she was emotional,” Raísa recalled. “I hadn’t asked anything. I knew that she hadn’t been feeling well. She couldn’t open a water bottle one day, and she chucked it and just started crying. And I said what’s wrong. And that’s when she told me” about needing a kidney transplant, something previously known only to her immediate family. “And she goes, ‘I don’t know what to do. The list is seven to 10 years long.’ And it just vomited out of me. I was like, ‘Of course I’ll get tested’ ” to see if one of her kidneys would be compatible. None of Gomez’s family members was a match.

Gomez demurred, but Raísa — a former star of “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and a star of Freeform’s upcoming “Black-ish” spinoff, “Grown-ish” — insisted. Yet though the operation had seemed successful, Gomez quickly “started hyperventilating and there was so much pain there.” Doctors told her that her kidney was turning around inside her body.

“I was freaking out. It was a six-hour [additional] surgery that they had to do on me. . . . Apparently one of the arteries had flipped. I’m very thankful that there are people who know what to do in that situation.”

Raísa, she said, had saved her life. “As soon as I got the kidney transplant, my arthritis went away. My lupus, there’s about a three to five percent chance it’ll ever come back,” Gomez said, adding, “I just hope that this inspires people to feel good, to know that there is [sic] really good people in the world.”

Gomez will perform for the first time since her kidney transplant on ABC’s live broadcast of “The 2017 American Music Awards” on Nov. 19.