TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
SEARCH
69° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Sephora to close U.S. stores on June 5 for inclusion workshops

Singer SZA attends the MTV Video Music Awards

Singer SZA attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, 2018. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS

By The Associated Press
Print

Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on Wednesday morning to host "inclusion workshops" for its employees. The move comes just over a month after the cosmetics company caught the internet's eye, when singer SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a California store.

Sephora posted notice of the closures on its Facebook page and elsewhere. It also included a link to its "We Belong to Something Beautiful" campaign, which says, "We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed, and you are included."

On April 30, SZA tweeted that a Sephora employee called security to make sure she wasn't stealing. Sephora responded with an apologetic tweet, saying it takes such complaints seriously.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Jeopardy!" sensation James Holzhauer speaks after being presented Spoiler alert, 'Jeopardy!' fans: Did Holzhauer lose?
James Gandolfini appears in scene from HBO's "The 'Sopranos' home goes up for sale in New Jersey
Season 3 of "The Handmaid's Tale" is driven Review: 'Handmaid's Tale' season 3 not so grim
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi attends the MTV Video Music Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi gives birth to 3rd child
Storm Reid as Lisa and Jharrel Jerome as Review: Central Park Five Netflix series a tough watch
Colin Macy-O'Toole in Season 4 of Bravo's "Below LIer returns to 'Below Deck Mediterranean'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search