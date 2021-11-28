TODAY'S PAPER
Seth Meyers revealed the birth of his third child, daughter Adelaide, on the Thanksgiving episode of his late-night talk show.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Comedian Seth Meyers revealed on his NBC late-night talk show Thanksgiving night that he and his wife, attorney Alexi Ashe, welcomed their third child in mid-September.

In a home video played on-air, the couple's children, sons Ashe, 5, and Axel, 3, are dressed in turkey-themed costumes for the holiday. They cavort in front of a couch and then sit on it holding a piece of brightly colored cloth between them.

"One, two three, surprise!" they exclaim, removing the cloth to reveal an infant dressed in a baked-turkey costume. "We had another one, you guys! We had another one," Meyers, 47, said on his studio set, where per tradition his parents and his brother were his Thanksgiving guests.

"This is 10 weeks ago," he continued. "My wife gave birth to a baby girl" named Adelaide, after his maternal grandmother. "I'm so happy to have a girl," he added. "It was a dream come true to have a girl."

