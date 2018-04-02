Comedy star Seth Rogen revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday that he had known about President Donald Trump’s alleged infidelity with Stormy Daniels a decade ago.

Adult film star Daniels had appeared in small roles in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005) and “Knocked Up” (2007), which featured the actor. “At the time,” Rogen, 45, said, “when you ask a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with, and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing that she could have said.”

He added that as Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign “rolled out, it became clear that no one cared about anything he did. And so it didn’t really occur to me even that it would come out or anyone would care about it. But then when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. Stormy told us all about that!’ ”