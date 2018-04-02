TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
41° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Seth Rogen says Stormy Daniels told him about alleged Donald Trump affair years ago

Seth Rogen's appearance on

Seth Rogen's appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" aired on Monday. Photo Credit: Warner Bros. / Michael Rozman

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Comedy star Seth Rogen revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday that he had known about President Donald Trump’s alleged infidelity with Stormy Daniels a decade ago.

Adult film star Daniels had appeared in small roles in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005) and “Knocked Up” (2007), which featured the actor. “At the time,” Rogen, 45, said, “when you ask a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with, and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing that she could have said.”

He added that as Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign “rolled out, it became clear that no one cared about anything he did. And so it didn’t really occur to me even that it would come out or anyone would care about it. But then when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. Stormy told us all about that!’ ”

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Steven Bochco at his office in Santa Monica, ‘Hill Street Blues’ creator Bochco dies at 74
John Legend stars as Jesus in NBC's ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ draws 9.6M viewers
Brandon Niederauer, 15, of Dix Hills, opened NBC's LI teen gets solo on ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ live show
Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes starred in the TV musicals ranked, from 'Dirty Dancing' to 'The Wiz'
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for Recent notable deaths
John Legend (center) as Jesus Christ, Sara Bareilles ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’ still groovy, great on NBC