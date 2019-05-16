TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Spanish court clears Shakira, Vives of plagiarism

Shakira attends the Disney Premiere of Zootopia in

Shakira attends the Disney Premiere of Zootopia in Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 17, 2016. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Valerie Macon

By The Associated Press
Print

MADRID — A Spanish court has cleared Colombian singers Shakira and Carlos Vives of a plagiarism claim after rejecting a lawsuit brought against them by a Cuban-born singer and producer.

The court in Madrid issued its ruling in favor of Shakira and Vives on Thursday.

Livan Rafael Castellanos had accused Shakira and Vives of plagiarizing his 1997 song "Yo te quiero tanto" in their award-winning hit "La Bicicleta."

"La Bicicleta" won two of the three biggest Grammy Latino awards for 2016, including song and record of the year.

The ruling can be appealed.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a Who'll take the Throne? LI 'GoT' experts weigh in before finale
Michael Weatherly attends a special screening of "Doctor CBS defends 'Bull' renewal after star faced misconduct claim
Dina Manzo attends a gala at Cipriani 42nd Man denied bail in NJ 'Housewives' home invasion
Tiffany Haddish attends Netflix's "Tuca & Bertie" Tribeca Tiffany Haddish, stability mark ABC 2019-20 schedule
Tim Conway and Carol Burnett during taping of Rep: 'Carol Burnett Show' comedian Tim Conway dies
Turner Classic Movies will show 13 films starring TCM to honor Doris Day with 13-film marathon
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search