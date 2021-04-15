Sharon Osbourne will appear on Bill Maher's HBO show "Real Time" Friday in her first interview after leaving CBS' "The Talk" last month, the premium cable network announced Wednesday.

Osbourne, 68, will appear in person and be interviewed at the beginning of the show, in Maher's one-on-one segment.

The former "Talk" co-host was the subject of an internal investigation after heatedly defending the right of U.K. TV personality Piers Morgan to make what many considered racist statements.

After saying on air in the March 10 episode that she disagreed with Morgan's statements about the biracial Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but supported his right to his opinions, Osbourne subsequently apologized to "anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said."

CBS suspended new "Talk" episodes in mid-March while reviewing Osbourne's comments, as well as subsequent additional allegations of past racially insensitive remarks.

"Real Time with Bill Maher" airs live on HBO and HBO Max Fridays at 10 p.m.