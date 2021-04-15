TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Sharon Osbourne to go on Bill Maher show after 'The Talk' exit, says HBO

Sharon Osbourne will appear on Friday's "Real Time

Sharon Osbourne will appear on Friday's "Real Time with Bill Maher" show, according to HBO. Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Newsday Staff
Print

Sharon Osbourne will appear on Bill Maher's HBO show "Real Time" Friday in her first interview after leaving CBS' "The Talk" last month, the premium cable network announced Wednesday.

Osbourne, 68, will appear in person and be interviewed at the beginning of the show, in Maher's one-on-one segment.

The former "Talk" co-host was the subject of an internal investigation after heatedly defending the right of U.K. TV personality Piers Morgan to make what many considered racist statements.

After saying on air in the March 10 episode that she disagreed with Morgan's statements about the biracial Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but supported his right to his opinions, Osbourne subsequently apologized to "anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said."

CBS suspended new "Talk" episodes in mid-March while reviewing Osbourne's comments, as well as subsequent additional allegations of past racially insensitive remarks.

"Real Time with Bill Maher" airs live on HBO and HBO Max Fridays at 10 p.m.

By Newsday Staff

More Entertainment

Actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton has previously
Should LeVar Burton be 'Jeopardy!' host? 237,000 say yes!
Colton Underwood is reportedly filming a series for
Reports: Colton Underwood reality series in the works for Netflix
CBS' "The Talk" co-host Sheryl Underwood appears on
'The Talk' returns with a show 'unlike any other we've had before'
You might know him as Theo Huxtable from
'The Buzz': Catching up with 'Cosby Show' star Malcolm-Jamal Warner
"Blue Bloods" cast members Will Estes, from left,
'Blue Bloods' shoots season finale on LI
Serena Williams has signed a production deal
Williams signs programming deal with Amazon Studios
Didn’t find what you were looking for?