"The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne says she is recovering from COVID-19.

"I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19," Osbourne, 68, wife of heavy-metal music legend Ozzy Osbourne and mother of TV personalities Jack and Kelly Osbourne, wrote on her social media Monday. After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy."

On the Twitter account for her CBS daytime panel-discussion show, a post wished her "a speedy recovery, Mrs. O, we love you."

Daughter Kelly Osbourne, 36, perhaps coincidentally had tweeted one day before her mother's announcement, "I do NOT think HIPPA rules should apply for covid," referring to the federal medical-privacy act. "It should be illegal not to tell people that you are covid positive!!!!!" In a second tweet she added, "Remember you are only as sick as your secrets!!! As far as I'm concerned if you keep your Covid positive diagnosis a secret you're a (expletive) serial killer!!!!!"

Neither Jack Osbourne nor any of the other fellow "Talk" hosts — Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and the monomial Eve — have commented publicly about Sharon Osbourne's diagnosis. Inaba on Thursday had announced she also had contracted the coronavirus.

"Hey Everyone, I have tested positive for COVID 19," Inaba, 52, who is also a judge on "Dancing with the Stars," wrote on Instagram. "I'm home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself. I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it's [sic] way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season," her post continued. "Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I'll keep you updated on my journey."

Sharon Osbourne had said on "The Talk" in September that her 2-year-old granddaughter Minnie had contracted the virus.

Three days later, she added that granddaughter Andy had gotten the disease as well.