Sharon Osbourne getting 'a new face' this summer

"The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne, who has been forthright about her many plastic surgeries over the years, says she is planning to undergo another.

"My next surgery's booked. It is," said the former music manager and wife of heavy-metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne on her daytime panel-discussion show Tuesday. "I'm having it in August, so when we come back to film in September, I [will] have a new face."

When fellow co-host Carrie Ann Inaba, 51, protested, "But I like this face!," Osbourne, 66, replied, "You're just used to it. You'll like the new one!"

Another co-host, rapper-actress Eve, 40, asked whether Osbourne underdoes plastic surgery to change or simply to enhance something about herself, Osbourne told her, "Well, I never took a picture to a doctor and said, 'I want to look like [a] cat woman.' You remember that lady that wanted to look like a cat?," she asked, referring to New York socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, who underwent multiple surgeries toward that end.

"No, I didn't want to go that far," Osbourne went on, explaining, "I didn't want to look like my mom, because I look like my mom and I don't want to look like my mom."

Osbourne, who had a preventative double mastectomy in November 2012, said on the syndicated advice show "Dr. Phil" four years later, "I've had my [breasts] done twice, I've had [a] facelift, neck done, haven't had anything done to my eyes or lips … Arms cut and [liposuctioned]. Legs lifted and lipo'ed. Tummy tuck. Bum lifted and a little implant put in," and that she also had had facial implants to her cheeks.

She told the UK newspaper The Daily Telegraph in May 2014 that "there's not much I haven't had tweaked, stretched, peeled, lasered, veneered, enhanced or removed altogether. But I won't be having any more. A couple of years ago I looked at myself and thought, 'Oh dear, you look plastic.' It looked all right in a portrait photo, but when I was talking—and I saw myself being interviewed on TV—I looked like the Joker."

