Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg engaged to Tom Bernthal

Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, speaks

Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, speaks during the Digital-Life-Design conference in Munich, southern Germany, on Jan. 19, 2019. Credit: dpa / AFP via Getty Images / Lino Mirgeler

By Newsday Staff
Facebook COO and "Lean In" author Sheryl Sandberg is engaged to boyfriend Tom Bernthal.

Sandberg, 50, revealed the happy news on her Facebook page and on Instagram, with identical posts of a black-and-white photo of the couple and a message: "Engaged!!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more."

The couple was set up by Sandberg's former brother-in-law Rob Goldberg and, according to People magazine, got engaged after a hike and picnic lunch Saturday at media mogul Ted Turner's Vermejo Park Ranch, New Mexico.

Sandberg’s husband Dave Goldberg, 47, died in May 2015 of heart-related causes while the couple was vacationing with friends in Punta Mita, Mexico. He was the founder of LAUNCH media and the CEO of online survey developer SurveyMonkey.

Sandberg's 2004 marriage to Goldberg yielded a son and a daughter. She published the women's leadership bestseller "Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead" in 2013.

Bernthal, 46, is the founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based strategic consulting agency Kelton Global and a former NBC News producer. He has three children from a previous marriage.

Sandberg was married to Brian Kraff in 1993 and divorced a year later. She ended a three-year relationship prior to meeting Bernthal, whose younger brother is "The Punisher" star Jon Bernthal.

By Newsday Staff

