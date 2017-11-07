This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Sia posts nude photograph in effort to stop sale of it

Sia tweeted a nude photo of herself on Nov. 6, 2017, after learning that someone was trying to sell nude paparazzi photos of her. Photo Credit: Getty Images

By The Associated Press
Famously photo-shy singer Sia has tweeted out a naked picture of herself after learning that someone was trying to sell nude paparazzi photos of her.

Sia posted the blurry nude shot showing her behind Monday and added: "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free." The photo includes a watermark denoting it as a preview shot and has a message that says 14 additional photos would be made available if purchased.

The Australian singer is known appearing on stage and in music videos with elaborate wigs and masks covering her face. She has explained in the past that she hides her face at times to maintain privacy and avoid a celebrity lifestyle.

